Nasarawa Assembly restates commitment to improving education standards

Mr Daniel Ogazi, member representing Kokona East Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, says the Assembly is committed to improving the standard of education in the state.

Ogazi, the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology said this on Tuesday, in Lafia.

He stated this while receiving an award, as the “Best House Committee Chairman” in the state Assembly given by the Face of Democracy, Nasarawa State Achievers Awards.

He assured of his committee’s readiness to do more through legislation and oversight towards uplifting the standard of education in the state.

” This award will spur me to do more. What my committee is doing is to ensure that we take the education sector to greater height in the state.

He has solicited for support and cooperation from all an sundry to enable the committee and the House succeed.

Mr Samuel Alkali, the leader of the group who presented the award to Ogazi, said that it was in recognition of his committee’s outstanding performance in the House.

He urged the committee chairman to keep the flag flying in order to improve on the standard of education in the state. ( NAN)

