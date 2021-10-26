Nasarawa Assembly restates commitment to improving education standards

Mr Daniel Ogazi, member representing Kokona East Constituency the  Nasarawa State House of Assembly, the Assembly is committed to  improving the standard of education in the state.

Ogazi, the Chairman, House Committee Education, Science and Technology said this Tuesday, in Lafia.

He stated this while receiving an award, as the “ House Committee Chairman” in the state Assembly by the Face of Democracy, Nasarawa State Achievers Awards.

He assured of committee’s readiness to do more through and oversight towards uplifting the standard of education in the state.

” This will spur to do more. What my committee is doing is to ensure that we the education sector to greater height in the state.

He has solicited for support and cooperation from all an sundry to the committee and the House succeed.

Mr Samuel Alkali, the leader of the group who presented the to Ogazi, said that it was in recognition of committee’s outstanding performance in the House.

He urged the committee chairman to keep the flag flying in order to improve the standard of education in the state. ( NAN)

