Nasarawa Assembly promises more legislation to enhance rural water supply

Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Water Resources, has assured of more legislation that will enhance rural water supply across the state.

The committee also promised more support for sanitation to boost the general health of the people of the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Danbaba made this known when the management of three government agencies appeared before the committee for their budget assessment in Lafia on Friday.

The agencies are Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, Nasarawa State Water Board and the Nasarawa State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency.

Danbaba (APC- Nasarawa Central) underscored the benefits of water and sanitation to human existence and healthy living.

He said his committee was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that those areas were improved in order to bring positive change on the lives of the people of the state.

“The importance of water to human and societal development cannot be overemphasised.

“It is in view of this that the committee will continue to give more support to the ministry in order to boost water supply in the state.

“We also want to assure our readiness to support sanitation in the state because a healthy nation is a wealthy nation,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the budget performances of the three establishments while urging them to do more in the years ahead for more results.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, Dr Emmanuel Sunday and the General Manager, Nasarawa State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Dr Rowland Ayuba, while presenting their budget performances, appreciated the committee for supporting their activities to succeed.

Also, the General Manager, Nasarawa State Water Board, Haruna Shafa thanked the committee for being up and doing to ensure that the board was taken to the next level of development. (NAN)

