Nasarawa Assembly pledges synergy with state govt on quality education

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Education, has pledged to synergize effectively with the state government to improve on the standard of education in the state.

Mr Abel Bala, the Chairman of the committee and Deputy Majority Leader of the House stated this when the managements of State Universal Basic Education Boàrd (SUBEB) appeared before it.

Others that did so were the officials of Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations (MOSTI) as well as Teachers Service Commission (TSC) a.

All of them appeared before the committee on Wednesday in Lafia on their 2024 budget performances.

Bala assured that the House would do everything humanly possible to ensure the improvement of the standard of education in the state.

He said that the committee decided to invite them in order to assess their 2024 budget performance.

” We invited you to assess your 2024 budget performance for the first quarter as the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has empowered us to do so.

” We want to assure you of our effective synergy and collaboration for improved standard of education in the state,” he said

Bala also commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the interest he has for the education sector in the state and called for its sustenance.

” I want to commend Sule for his passion and zeal in developing the education sector in the state

” The Governor is doing well in the education sector,” he said.

The committee chairman urged the managers of the education sectors in the state to continue to be up and doing in ensuring improved standard of education.

Earlier, Alhaji Mohammed Musa Dan’Azumi, the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Mr John Mamman, Commissioner for Education, Mr Samuel Emgba, Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation and Mr Ahmed Salisu Zaidu, Commissioner One, TSC, appreciated the committee for supporting their activities to succeed.

They also commended Sule for his passion in the education sector.

They further assured of their commitments to buckle up to improve the standard of education in the state.( NAN

By Awayi Kuje