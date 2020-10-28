Nasarawa Assembly pledges support to Judiciary over emerging challenges.

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Judiciary has assured the state Ministry of Justice of support to address the challenges facing the judicial system in the state.

Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim- Alkali, the Vice Chairman of the Committee, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Lafia when the Ministry’s officials appeared before the committee for the assessment of its 2020 budget performance.

Ibrahim- Alkali ( APC- Lafia North), said addressing the challenges facing the judicial system would not only ensure speedy administration of justice, but would also ensure the prevalence of peace in the state.

” I want to assure you of our readiness to synergise with you in order to take the judicial system to greater heights.

” We will do our best toward addressing the challenges facing the judiciary, such as shortage of Counsels, for effective and quality service delivery in the state,” he said.