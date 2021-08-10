Nasarawa assembly passes waste management and sanitation authority bill

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed a bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Waste Management and Sanitation Authority and for Connected Matters.

The Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill after Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, moved a motion to that effect during proceedings in Lafia on Tuesday.

Abdullahi said that the bill was to ensure environmental cleanliness in the state.

He also said that the bill if assented to by Gov. Abdullahi Sule, would improve the health and general well being of the people of the state.

“A bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Waste Management and Sanitation Authority and for Connected Matters was read the third time and passed.

“I want to congratulate and commend members for their commitment and hard work to ensure that this bill is passed into law.

“I appreciate you all for your commitment and hard work, we will continue to partner with the governor effectively in order to take the state to greater heights,’’ he said.

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for Gov. Sule’s assent.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the bill to scale third reading.

Mr Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the bill.

Similarly, the speaker slated Aug. 11 for the third reading on a Bill for a Law to Repeal and Re-Enact the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Financial Management Law 2021 and for Other Related Matters.

This was after the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the adoption of the report on the bill.

Zhekaba seconded the motion.

Also, the speaker slated Aug.11, for the third reading on a bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Urban and Regional Planning Board and for Other Purposes Connected Therewith.

The Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the adoption of the report on the bill which was seconded by the Minority Leader of the House.

The House unanimously adopted the two reports.

In the same vein, the speaker slated Aug. 11, for the second reading on a Bill for a Law to Provide for Management of Funds Accruing to the Nasarawa State Judiciary from the Consolidated Revenue Funds of Nasarawa State and all Other Services to Ensure Accountability, Transparency, Effective and Efficient Utilisation of Funds and for Other Matters Connected Therewith.

The speaker slated the date after the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion to that effect which was seconded by the Minority Leader of the House. (NAN)

