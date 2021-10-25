Nasarawa Assembly passes N5.98bn 2021 supplementary budget

Nasarawa House of Assembly on Monday passed a N5.98 billion 2021 supplementary budget Bill into law.

Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage in Lafia on Monday.

Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), the Majority Leader moved the motion for the passage of the Bill while Mr Abel Bala (PDP-Nassarawa Eggon West), the Minority Leader, seconded it.

The speaker commended members for their commitment in ensuring the speedy passage of the Bill, noting that the supplementary budget would ensure the completion of on-going projects in the state.

“The total size of the supplementary budget stands at N5.9 billion with recurrent expenditure getting N3.6 billion while N2.3 billion goes to capital expenditure.

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the Bill for the governor’s assent.

On Dec. 31, 2020, Gov. Abdullahi Sule signed the state’s N115.7 billion 2021 budget into law.

It was tagged: “Budget of Economic Recuperation’’. The governor said then that it marked a new era where the state would begin to run its budgets from January to December. (NAN)

