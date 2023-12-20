Nasarawa Assembly passes N199.9bn 2024 budget

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has passed the state N199.9billion 2024 budget.

Mr Danladi Jatau, the Speaker of the House said this at plenary on Wednesday in Lafia.

Jatau said that the budget would help to promote economic growth and development in the state.



He said that the budget was made up of N117billion recurrent expenditure and N82billion capital expenditure.

”A bill for a law to authorise the issue out of the consolidated revenue fund of the state (Appropriation) of the sum of N199, 879, 370,709.43 only for the services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of 12 months commencing from Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31.



” The total sum of N117, 138, 350, 954.18 as Recurrent Expenditure while the sum of N82,741, 019, 755.25 as Capital Expenditure.

” The 2024 Appropriation bill is read for the third term and passed,” the speaker said.

Jatau lauded his colleagues for their commitments in ensuring the speedy passage of the budget.



” I want to appreciate you for your efforts in ensuring speedy passage of the bill.

” This shows sign of unity and synergy with the executive and judicial arms of government as we will always work in synergy with the state government for the overall development of the state,” he said.

Jatau urged the State Government to ensure full implementation of the budget.

” We have done the needful, I hope that the executive will also do the needful,” he said.

He directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy for the governor’s assent.

Earlier, Mr Suleiman Azara, the Majority Leader, moved a motion for the passage of the budget.

Mr Luka Zhekaba, the Minority Leader, seconded and was subsequently passed by the lawmakers.(NAN)

By Awayi Kuje

