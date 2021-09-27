Nasarawa Assembly passes Judiciary Financial Autonomy bill

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly passed “A for a Law to Repeal and Re-Enact the Nasarawa State Judiciary Financial Management Law and Other Matters Connected Therewith.”

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced the passage of the during the House proceedings on Monday in Lafia.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the if assented to by Gov. Abdullahi Sule would ensure the financial autonomy of the judicial arm of government.

According to him, “A for a Law to Repeal and Re-Enact the Nasarawa State Judiciary Financial Management Law and Other Matters Connected Therewith is read for the third time and passed.

“I want to commend you all for a job well done.

“The law is to assist the judiciary to carry out responsibilities effectively,’’ said.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the for the governor’s assent.

“May I request the Clerk to produce a clean copy of the for the purpose of vetting before transmitting it to the governor for assent,’’ said.

Earlier, Mr Daniel Ogazi, the Deputy Leader of the House, had a motion for the to scale third reading.

Mr Abel Bala, the Minority Leader of the House, seconded the motion.

The House,then, unanimously passed the bill. (NAN)

