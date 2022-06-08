Nasarawa Assembly passes 13 bills, 11 resolutions one year

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly said it passed 13 bills and 11 resolutions between June 2021 and June 2022.

The Speaker, Mr Balarabe Abdullahi, said this on Wednesday during a plenary session to mark the end of the third session of the sixth assembly’s legislative year.



Abdullahi lauded members for their high sense of dedication and patriotism in the discharge of their legislative and oversight functions during the year under review.

“I want to assure the people of the state that we will strive to surpass the achievements of the past assemblies,” he said.

Abdullahi assured the people of his continued commitment to carry every member along in the discharge of his duties.



“Let me assure you all that as the leader of this legislature, I will continue to take you into confidence in everything that I do.

“As a summation, I want to inform you all that this goodwill that you have been showering on me will certainly not be taken for granted,” Abdullahi said.

He expressed profound gratitude to Gov. Abdullahi Sule for rehabilitating the hallowed Chambers of the assembly.



“This gesture, as refreshing as it is, has indeed positively transformed the work ethics amongst staff and honourable members.

“It has also enabled us to discharge our duties more efficiently and expeditiously.

“To me, this is a clear demonstration of the benefits of the partnership between the legislature and executive in the state,” Abdullahi said.

He also assured the staff members of the assembly that issues relating to their welfare and working condition would continue to receive the necessary attention.



“As it is, the leadership of the assembly is working very hard to ensure that the casual workers engaged by the house are given permanent and pensionable employment,” he said.

Abdullahi urged the assembly workers not to only support the leadership of the house, but discharge their duties selflessly and conscientiously.

He also urged members who lost out during the primary elections not to lose hope.

According to them, the sacrifices which they have made will not go in vain.

“I am constrained to observe the failure of some stakeholders in connivance with some faceless people in some of the constituencies to return honourable members as APC candidates for the 2023 general elections.

“Indeed, my sense of disquiet is informed by the fact that having acquitted ourselves with such level of distinction, the principle of reciprocity should have resulted in automatic endorsement for members as candidates.

“However, as we are all men of faith, it is incumbent on us to accept what happened as the will of God.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the house moved a motion for the house to proceed on six weeks recess, beginning from Wednesday, June 8 to July 20 and immediately embark on oversight function for two weeks.

The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Mr Yakubu Bala. (NAN)

