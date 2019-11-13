Nasarawa Assembly passes ₦4.67bn 2019 supplementary budget

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed a supplementary budget of N4.67 billion for the 2019 fiscal year.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced the passage of the budget after a motion passed by Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House.

Abdullahi urged the executive to ensure proper use of the fund for the purpose it was meant.

He commended the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and other members of the House for their cooperation in approving the budget.

According to him, the governor submitted the supplementary budget for approval to the House to complete the ongoing projects and execute other projects that will have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

“A bill for Law to issue out of Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state (Supplementary Appropriation) of N4,668,169,203 only has been passed.

“The viament allocation/adjustment of N3,107,156,220 only for the services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of two months commencing 1st November, 2019 and ending 31st December, 2019.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to make clean copy of the bill for vetting before transmitting to the executive governor for necessary action.

Earlier, Tunga, while moving the motion for the passage, urged his colleagues to support his motion.

Luka Zhekaba (PDP-Obi 11), the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, seconded the motion.

The House unanimously agreed for the passage of the budget. (NAN)