Nasarawa Assembly moves to support Gov. Sule’s health policy

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has commenced moves in support of Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s commitment to boost healthcare services for the people of the state. The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage of two bills into second reading during the assembly’s proceedings held on Oct. 6, as part of the moves Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the House had allowed the bills to scale second reading considering the importance of health to human and societal development. He said that the bills if finally passed and signed into law would boost health care services at both secondary and primary levels, thereby improving the health status of the people of the state.

“I will commit this bill for a Law for the Establishment of the Nasarawa State Hospitals Management Board, Law 2020 and for Other Matters Connected Thereto to the House standing Committee on Health to work on the bill and we are expecting the report by Dec. 14. “I will also commit A bill for a Law to Repeal and Re-Establish the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Board and Other Matters Related Thereto to the House standing Committee on Health to work on the bill and we are expecting the report by Dec. 14 as well,’’ he said. The speaker said that the House would continue to support Gov. Sule’s efforts in the health sector and other sectors for the benefit of the people of the state and the overall development of the state. Earlier, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, moved motions for the two bills to scale second reading, respectively.

He said that a bill for a Law for the Establishment of the Nasarawa State Hospitals Management Board, Law 2020 and for Other Matters Connected Thereto was to coordinate the activities of secondary health care facilities and for effective service delivery in the state. Tunga, while also giving the substance for A bill for a Law to Repeal and Re- Establish the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Board and Other Matters Related Thereto, said that the bill was to coordinate the activities of primary health care facilities in the state. Mr Danladi Jatau, the Minority leader of the House, seconded the motions for the two bills to scale into second reading. Jatau said that if the bills were passed and signed into law, they would boost the health status of the people of the state thereby improving on their standard of living. The House unanimously agreed for the two bills to scale into second reading. (NAN)