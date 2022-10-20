Nasarawa Assembly mourns Ekiti speaker

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, on Thursday in Lafia, expressed shock over the sudden death of Mr Funminiyi Afuye, Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly.

Abdullahi, in a statement commiserated with the Government and people of Ekiti over the painful death of the speaker, saying he was deeply touched with the passing of Afuye..

“What bad news, He just reminded us about his daughter’s wedding yesterday.

“I am at a loss and dumbfounded. May God forgive his shortcomings and give the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss, very sad, ” he said

Abdullahi, who described the late lawmaker as a man of honour, peace and integrity said he died at a time his service was needed most, especially with a new governor sworn in just recently.

“He is supposed to be one of his guides to consolidate on the state’s developmental strides,” Abdullahi said

According to him, God gives life and takes it at his appointed time.

He urged the government and people of Ekiti, friends and associates of the deceased to see his demise as an act of God and continue to pray for the repose of his soul.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Afuye died on Wednesday, at the Ekiti University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti from cardiac-related issues at the age of 66.

The Government of Ekiti has declared 7-day mourning with all flags to be flown at half mast.

Afuwe was inaugurated as the Speaker of the 6th Ekiti House of Assembly on 6th June, 2019.

He was a former Commissioner for Information and two-time member of the State Assembly. (NAN)

