The Egbura Youth Advocates for Peace and Development (Ayikwu Egbura Onobihum) Worldwide, says the sixth Nasarawa State House of Assembly is the most peaceful and united House since the creation of the state.The group said the peaceful nature of the House has brought about speedy development across the state.The Leader of the group, Mr Hamisu Omaki, stated this in Lafia on Tuesday, during a courtesy visit to Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi, thevSpeaker of the state legislature, and Mr Labaran Shafa, member representing Toto/Gadabuke

constituency at the state assembly.Omaki commended the speaker for his examplary and quality leadership and called for its sustenance.“We also have it on record that Speaker Balarabe-led 5th and 6th assemblies in the state as the most peaceful with effective synergy with other arms of government especially the executive.“Just as the present assembly is adjudged to have preformed best in terms of oversight functions,” he said.He described the group as a non-political and non-religious purely advocating for peace, unity and development of Egbura nation, hence the need for their outing to associate with Egbura traditional, political and other leaders across the country.Omaki also emphasised that the group was also carrying out thorough research on performance of their leaders and areas that needs intervention among their people for development to thrive.“

We have carried out our independent research and came to know that since the existence of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly 22 years ago with its basic responsibility of making laws for peace and good governance in the state and effective oversights,“The House has had four Speakers in the last 22 years with six assembly sessions. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi-led 5th assembly has passed 48 bills into law which has already broken he records of the previous assemblies in the state.“And as we speak in this his second tenure of 6th Assembly and as at December 2020, 40 Bills had already been passed into law“And looking at these facts by the grace of God before the end of his tenure in 2023, the 6th Assembly for sure will have the highest number of bills passed, we are indeed proud of him as our son,” he said.Omaki has also commended the speaker for influencing the rehabilitation of Toto-Umaisha road;one of the worst roads in the state.“

The people of Toto during Balarabe were able to get their traditional ruler after living for over a decade without a king. Balarabe has influenced the construction of school structures in the area.“The Speaker has being providing scholarship for students and employment for women and youths on yearly basis, he has sank boreholes, installed street lights and provided speed boats to riverine communities, vehicles to individuals and groups aside employments among other interventions,”

he noted.The group also commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration for developing Toto Local Government, while assuring of their support to the government to succeed.Responding, the speaker appreciated the youths for the visit and assured them of his continued commitment to provide the much needed dividends of democracy to his constituents and the state at large.Balarabe however urged the youths to live in peace, be law abiding and support government policies and programmes at all times. (NAN)

