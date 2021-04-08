The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has launched ‘Operation Do The Right Thing’ with a call on motorists and other road users to obey traffic rules and regulations.

Mr Mohammed Adamu-Omadefu, Chairman, House Committee on Information, launched the exercise in Lafia on Thursday alongside management of the state’s National Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES).

Adamu-Omadefu (APC- Keana) said that obeying traffic rules and regulations by motorists and other road users would promote peace while ensuring speedy development in the state.

He noted that the exercise was aimed at encouraging the people to value gainful work, urging them to always do the right thing for development to thrive.

According to him, ‘Operation Do the Right Thing’ will be a continued sensitisation exercise that will be extended to all public places.

The lawmaker enjoined members of the NAYES to be proud of their job always and ensure they put on their uniforms while on duty.

He said that Ibrahim Abdullahi, Speaker of the Assembly, had mandated the committee to sensitise motorists and other road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

He said the committee was also mandated to encourage youths on the virtues of hard work.

” As you have seen, I am here to demonstrate leadership by example through controlling traffic in NAYES uniform.

“We started the exercise from NAYES office to UAC road/ Lafia Square to Lafia Total filling station roundabout and ended at Taal junction.

” This is to sensitise and ensure that motorists and other road users abide by traffic rules and regulations.

” It is when we do the right things that there will be peace and speedy development in the country,” he said.

He urged the members of NAYES to take their jobs with all seriousness in the interest of development, assuring them of the assembly’s continued support to enable them to succeed.

Also speaking, Abdullahi Angibi, member representing Lafia Central constituency at the state legislature, commended NAYES personnel for being up and doing in ensuring that motorists adhered to traffic rules and regulations.

Angibi urged motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid accident.

Responding, Abdullahi Labaran Maina, the state Commander of NAYES, thanked the assembly for supporting the activities of the empowerment scheme.

He promised continued commitment to ensuring that motorists adhered to traffic rules and regulations for the overall development of the state. (NAN)

