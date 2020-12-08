Nasarawa Assembly its promises support to boost water supply

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Water Resources and Rural Development has assured the state Water Board of its continued support to boost water supply to communities in the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Ismail Danbaba, gave the assurance on Tuesday, when the Management of the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Board appeared to defend its 2020 budget performance.

Danbaba said: “He who provides water, provides life because human beings cannot sustain their lives without water.

“I want to assure you that we have heard your challenges concerning water supply in the state.

“We will continue to do the needful, to ensure that water is made available to communities across the state.

“We will continue to synergise with the executive arm to ensure that the challenges of water supply are addressed in the state, in order to improve the lives of our people.”

The chairman, who represents Nasarawa Central Constituency, also urged the management to continue to do its best to take the ministry and water board to greater height.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof. Allahnana Otaki, thanked the committee for always supporting the activities of the ministry and urged it not to relent.

He promised that the ministry would not rest on its oars in the efforts to effectively serve the people and ensure regular water supply across the state.

Also, the General Manager of the board, Mr Haruna Shafa, expressed gratitude to the committee for its concern toward the challenges facing the board.

He, however, appealed for more funds to enable the board to overcome the challenges. (NAN)