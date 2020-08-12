Nasarawa Assembly inaugurates committee on COVID-19

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi on Tuesday inaugurated a six-man ad-hoc committee to assist the state’s Task Force on COVID-19 in curtailing the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Balarabe-Abduallhi while inaugurating the committee in Lafia, called on the members to live above board while discharging their duties.

The speaker, who was represented by the Deputy Majority leader of the House, Mr Daniel Ogazi, said that the setting up of the committee was not to witch-hunt anybody.



According to him, the committee is to monitor the activities of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19 and ensure that the people are safe from the pandemic.

“The constitution has empowered us to monitor government activities, it is in view of this that the House has set up this six-man committee in order to monitor the activities of the state Task Force on COVID-19.



“This is also to ensure that our people remain safe and in the interest of the health of the people of the state.

“The committee is to oversight on COVID-19 activities in the state,through support,by ensuring that the right things are done, as well as help the state COVID-19 team address some of its challenges to achieve results,” he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi also urged the committee to live above board while discharging their duties in the interest of peace and development.



He assured of the readiness of the House to continue to give its support to the Gov. Abdullahi Sule- led administration to succeed.

Responding, Mr Abdullahi Angibi (APC- Lafia Central), the Chairman, House ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19, appreciated the speaker for the confidence reposed in them and assured of the committee’s readiness to discharge its duties without fear or favour.

“Mr Speaker, thank you for the trust and confidence you and other members have in us.

”We assure you that we will discharge our duties without fear or favour so that our people will continue to remain safe,” he said.

The chairman urged the people of the state to continue to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols.

He urged them to ensure frequent washing of their hands, embracing social distancing and most especially the use of face masks,among others, in order to remain safe for the overall development of the state. (NAN)