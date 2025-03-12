Nasarawa Assembly frowns at slow pace of hostel renovation

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology has frowned at the “slow pace” of work at the ongoing renovation

By Awayi Kuje

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology has frowned at the “slow pace” of work at the ongoing renovation of four-block hostels at the College of Education, Akwanga

The committee also expressed similar disappointment at the pace of the renovation of hostels at the Government Science School, Wamba.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Abel Bala, said this on Wednesday, while the committee was inspecting the ongoing renovation of the two hostels.

Bala said that the inspection was not meant to witch-hunt any contractor but ensure that quality work was done.

“We are not happy with the slow pace of the ongoing renovation of hostels in the schools visited.

“When we inspected the renovation of hostel in College of Education Akwanga last time, we advised appropriately and today we are here again and the project still remain the same. Why?

“We want to urge the contractor to speed up the work in the interest of our students and for the overall development of the education 0sector,” he said.

Bala also called on the contractors to adhere strictly to project specifications or the House would not hesitate to take appropriate measures.

The committee chairman also urged the State Government to complete the construction of the abandoned 1,500 capacity Lecture Theatre Hall at College of Education, Akwanga.

He also urged the contractor handling the renovation of the hostels to speed up work and ensure that quality works were done.

The committee commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for investing hugely in schools’ development, especially award of contracts for school structures across the state.

Responding, the Acting Provost, College of Education, Akwanga, Dr Danladi Ibrahim, appreciated the committee and the governor for giving priority to the renovation project.

He expressed his commitment to initiate good policies and programmes that would enhance the standard of education in the state. (NAN)