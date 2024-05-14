Nasarawa Assembly extols Sule’s efforts in education

The Nasarawa House of Assembly Committee on Education has commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his efforts in developing the education sector in the State.

Mr Abel Bala, the Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Majority Leader of the House made the commendation when the management of the State Scholarship Board appeared before it on its budget performance on Monday in Lafia.

Abel said that Sule deserved commendation for prioritizing the education sector in the State.

” As education is key to human and societal development, no nation will achieve meaningful development without sound education.

“The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has empowered us to oversight your offices to assess your budget performance,” he said

Abel assured of the committee’s determination to collaborate with the state government to provide quality education to the people of the state.

” I want to appreciate Sule for his efforts in the education sector

He has the zeal and passion for education and we will support him to succeed,” he promised.

The deputy majority leader assured the board of the committee’s support for it to succeed.

He promised to address the challenges of low overhead cost, operational vehicles and delay in releases, among others.

” We will take your matters up and ensure that they are addressed in the interest of our children and the education sector” Abel added.

Earlier, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahaya, the Executive Secretary of the board commended the committee and the state government for supporting its activities.

She also commended Sule’s administration for prioritizing students’ welfare.

The executive secretary, however, enumerated the challenges facing the board to include low overhead, lack of operational vehicles and delay in releases.

Also appearing before the committee was the management of Nasarawa Information Technology and Digital Economy Agency.

The chairman of the committee commended the Director-General of the agency, Haruna Sani, for the prioritization of the training of students and other people in ICT.

” You are doing very well in terms of ICT training, the committee will continue to support you for the overall development of your agency,” Abel said.

He also appreciated Sule for supporting the agency to succeed.

Earlier, Sani appreciated the committee for the support the agency was enjoying from it and called for its sustenance.

He assured of his commitment to train more people of the state on ICT considering its importance to societal development.

” We also have partnership with JAMB where we do registration for students across the state,” Sani said

Similarly, the committee also hosted the management of Nasarawa Vocational and Relevant Technology Board led by its acting General Manager, Mr Kasimu Hamidu, where he identified the challenges facing the board to include lack of manpower and inadequate funding. among others.

Responding, the Chairman of the committee assured the board of the committee’s readiness to address the challenges facing the board, saying, ” manpower is key to the development of any office or agency.” .(NAN)

By Awayi Kuje