Nasarawa Assembly confirms Yahaya NUDB boss

June 9, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The House of has confirmed the appointment of Mr Mohammed Wada Yahaya as the Managing Director and Officer (CEO) of Nasarawa Urban Development  Board (NUDB).

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-, said on Monday during the ’s proceedings that the screening and confirmation of Wada Yahaya followed his appointment by Gov. Sule.

“Mr Mohammed Wada Yahaya as Works and an Adviser.

“To the best of my knowledge, he has not erred while discharging his duties. He has the state diligently.

“Mr Yahaya is hereby confirmed as the Managing Director/ Officer of the NUDB,” Balarabe- said.

He directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the House’s resolution to Gov. Sule his assent.

Earlier, Alhaji  Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, had moved the screening and confirmation of Yahaya as Managing Director/ Officer of NUDB.

Mr Iliya Luka Zhekaba ( PDP-Obi 2)  the Deputy Minority Leader, seconded the .

Meanwhile, the speaker disclosed that members of the legislature would proceed on recess from Wednesday, June 9, to July 12. ()

