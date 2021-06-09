The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Mr Mohammed Wada Yahaya as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nasarawa Urban Development Board (NUDB).

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, said on Monday during the assembly’s proceedings that the screening and confirmation of Wada Yahaya followed his appointment by Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

“Mr Mohammed Wada Yahaya served as Commissioner for Works and an Adviser.

“To the best of my knowledge, he has not erred while discharging his duties. He has served the state diligently.

“Mr Yahaya is hereby confirmed as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the NUDB,” Balarabe-Abdullahi said.

He directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the House’s resolution to Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his assent.

Earlier, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, had moved the motion for the screening and confirmation of Yahaya as Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NUDB.

Mr Iliya Luka Zhekaba ( PDP-Obi 2) the Deputy Minority Leader, seconded the motion.

Meanwhile, the speaker disclosed that members of the legislature would proceed on recess from Wednesday, June 9, to July 12. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

