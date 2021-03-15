The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has confirmed Alhaji Mohammed Dan’Azumi, as Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) alongside three new permanent members of board.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi announced the approval after the screening of the SUBEB nominees during plenary in Lafia.

Balarabe-Abdullahi urged the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by discharging the duties effectively.

“Last week, we received a letter from His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, nominating Alhaji Mohammed Dan’Azumi, as Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and three other permanent members for screening.

” Sameel Bariki, as permanent member 1, from Akwanga Local Government Area, Musa Usman, permanent member 2, from Lafia Local Government Area and Joseph Kaura, permanent member 3, from Karu Local Government Area of the state, respectively.

” Today, we have screened and confirmed the nominees, to serve as chairman and permanent members of the Board,” he said.

The speaker appreciated the lawmakers for their time, commitment and cooperation for the successful screening and confirmation of the nominees.

He charged them not to relent in giving their best in the service of the state and the country.

He directed the Clerk of the house to communicate the confirmation of the nominees to the governor for further necessary action.

Dr Peter Akwe (PDP- Obi 1 constituency), had earlier appealed to the house to confirm Dan’Azumi’s appointment as chairman, considering his positive contributions to the development of the education sector in the state.

He pointed out that Dan’Azumi would take education to greater heights if given the chance to perform as chairman of the board.

Also, Mr Daniel Ogazi, Chairman House Committee on Education, said Dan’Azumi was passionate and committed to the development of the education sector in the state.

He, therefore, called on his colleagues to confirm Dan’Azumi’s appointment as chairman of SUBEB.

In another development, the House read for the second time, a bill for the levying and collection of Radio and Television license rate, by Nasarawa State.

The bill seeks to regulate the administration of the Radio and Television license rates.

Speaker Balarabe-Abdullahi committed the bill to the House committee on Information, and the committee on Public Account, to jointly work on and submit its report to the assembly on April 12, 2021.

This was after Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader, moved a motion for the bill to scale second reading.

Mr Danladi Jatau, the Minority Leader, seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the bill into second reading. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

