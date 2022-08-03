Nasarawa Assembly commends Gov. Sule over construction of Bus terminals

By Mohammed Baba Busu

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has commended the innovation of Gov. Abdullahi Sule for building bus terminals in the state.

This, the House said, has gone a long way in addressing transportation challenges and improved on the standard of living of the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Works, Mr Abdulaziz Danladi, said this when the state Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, led management of the ministry before the committee on its 2022 budget performance in Lafia on Wednesday.

The lawmaker observed that one of the outstanding achievements of the present administration in transportation system is the building of bus terminals in Karu and Lafia.

“This has address the transportation challenges in the State there by generating employment, improve revenue and the standard of living of our people,” he said.

The chairman commended Sule for bringing such wonderful ideas and called for its sustenance

He equally underscored the significance of the Lafia Airport on the socio-economic transformation of the state.

Danladi also commended the efforts of the commissioner and his management team for living up to expectations.

He called for more support to the ministry to do more on the good jobs the management has been doing.

He made a case for employment of casual staff of the ministry by the state government to boost their morale and enhance effectiveness in service delivery, considering the importance of the ministry to the development of the state.

Earlier, the commissioner while presenting his ministry’s 2022 budget performance, appreciated the committee for supporting its activities to succeed.

He revealed that many projects have been initiated across the state with some ongoing and some completed.

The commissioner also appreciated the governor for the attention he is giving to the ministry.

“And the support the ministry is getting from the state Assembly,” Danladi said.

The commissioner however appealed for the employment of the casual staff of the ministry. (NAN)

