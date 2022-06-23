Nasarawa Assembly candidate urges politicians to shun politics of bitterness

Alhaji Mustapha Idris, APC candidatef Doma North constituency in the state assembly, has urged political office seekers to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship.

Idris made the call on Thursday while receiving Igbo For APC Political Forum in Doma Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, political office seekers should focus on issues while carrying out their campaigns.

Idris also urged his constituents and Nigerians in general to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards ( PVCs) before the 2023 general elections.

He said the importance of PVCs in electing leaders could not be overemphasised, hence the need for his appeal.

The APC candidate appreciated them for the visit and assured of his determination to provide them some dividends of democracy , if elected in 2023.

“I want to use this medium to call on people who are yet to get their PVCs to do so.

“This is to enable you to vote for me and APC candidates during the 2023 general elections and beyond ,” he said.

Idris pledged to provide effective representation at the House, if voted into office in 2023.

“I will represent you well, if I am voted as your representative into the state House of Assembly.

“I will key into good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on your lives and the lives of other people of our constituency, if given the mandate in 2023,” he said.

He called on them and other people of the state to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed beyond 2023.

The APC candidate also urged the people of the area and the state at large, to be law abiding, live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their affiliations.

Earlier, Mr Charles Okeke, the Coordinator of the Forum, said the visit was to congratulate Idris on his emergence as the APC candidate of the constituency and assured him of their support.

He also assured of their readiness to work tirelessly for the victory of the APC in 2023. (NAN)

