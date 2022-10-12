Nasarawa Assembly calls for team work among councillors

By Mohammed Baba Busu

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has resolved crises rocking the Obi Local Government legislative arm with a call on members to synergise with one another and the executive arm to provide quality leadership to the rural dwellers.

Chairman, Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, made the call at a meeting with members of the legislative arm of the council on Wednesday in Lafia.

Alkali called on the legislative arm to embrace team work, to move the council forward.

” We weigh in to the lingering crises of the legislative arm of Obi LGA to allow them discharge their responsibility effectively.

“The council can only move forward and experience development if the councillors worked together and bring positive and collective ideas that would develop the LGA.

“But if you are in crisis, I tell you there will be no speedy development in Obi Local government area.

” So I call on you to synergize with each other to move Obi local government area forward,” he said.

The chairman urged them to continue to live in peace and harmony for the overall development of the area and the state at large.

The Speaker of the legislative arm, Abdulmalik Mailafia, revealed that suspension of the councilor representing Obi electoral ward was lifted and his entitlements and privileges were restored.

The speaker assured the Committee of good working relationship among the members for development to thrive.

NAN also reports that before now, the councilor representing the electoral ward, Mr Aliyu Adamu had petitioned the Speaker of the local government alleging marginalisation against him.

This led to his suspension, with the Chairman of the council fingered in the crises. (NAN)

