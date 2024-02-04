Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Nasarawa : APC wins Keana assembly constituency rerun election

Chimezie Godfrey
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Mr Mohammed Omadefu of All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of Saturday’s rerun election into the Keana constituency seat in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

The Appeal Court in sitting Abuja had in Nov. 2023, declared the March 18, 2023 state assembly election in Keana constituency inconclusive, and ordered a rerun election in five polling units in Agaza electoral ward to determine the winner of the election.

Declaring the result of the rerun election in Keana, the constituency’s returning officer, Dr Hassan Imam, from the  Federal University of Lafia, said that Omadefu of APC polled 557 votes, while  Mr Basil Osheka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 470 votes.

He explained that votes garnered by  each candidate at the rerun election would be added to the votes scored by the candidates during the March 18, 2023 elections in order to declare the winner of the state constituency seat at the Assembly.

Imam, therefore, said that Omadefu of  APC scored 8, 069 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osheka of PDP who polled 7, 917 votes.

“Consequently, Mohammed Omadefu of APC having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declare the winner and returned elected,” he said.

Reacting to his victory, Omadefu  expressed gratitude to the people of Agaza electoral ward and the entire Keana for their love and support.

He promised to consolidate on his previous achievements with the renewed mandate given by the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with Omadefu’s victory, the APC had regained its majority in the Nasarawa Assembly with 10 members, followed by the PDP with nine members.(NAN)

