Nasarawa APC urges citizens to shun politics of bitterness

By Awayi Kuje

The Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasarawa State Chapter, Alhaji Aliyu Bello, has urged residents of the state to shun politics of bitterness for peace and development in the state.

Bello made the call in a peace awareness forum organised by APC Youth Mobilisation and Awareness Campaign group in Lafia on Tuesday.

He said that embracing issue-based campaign would not only promote peace, but speedy development in the state.

He, therefore, urged the people to promote issues that would bring development to the state.

“I want to commend you for the awareness campaign and for drumming support for APC government to succeed in the state.

“I want to call on us all to promote issues of peace, progress and development in the state,” he said.

Bello also appreciated the state Gov. Abdullahi Sule, for his efforts in developing the state.

He called on the youth and other people in the state to support the governor to succeed beyond 2023.

Speaking, Alhaji Musa Dallah, Commissioner 2 with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), also drummed support for Sule for 2023 and urged the people to embrace peace at all times.

Earlier, Mr Ibrahim Ahmad, the Chairman of the forum, said that the organisation was established to complement the state government’s efforts in promoting peace and development in the state.

He urged the people to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another for development.(NAN)

