The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Nasarawa State, has reaffirmed its commitment to good governance and continuous delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

Dr John Mamman, the state APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, stated this on Wednesday in Lafia, when a scribe of the party from Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, Mr Abraham Nare paid him a visit.

Mamman, represented by the party’s state Caretaker Secretary, Mr Aliyu Bello, said the APC-led administration under Gov. Abdullahi Sule, was committed to the development of the state.

“APC believes in loyal members who are ready to project its cause, and I want to assure you of our support at all times,” he said.

The party’s caretaker chairman commended political office holders from Karu LGA, for effectively promoting the party’s cause in the area.

“Karu is cosmopolitan in nature, but we are optimistic of winning in the area during the 2023 General Elections,” he said.

Nare in his remarks, said that he visited the party’s secretariat to show his commitment and loyalty to the party.

The Estate Developer who is based in Abuja, said that he defected to the APC after losing the State House of Assembly election in 2019, under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“I want to contribute my quota to the development of the party and the state in general.

“I want to also inform the party of my readiness to execute any task on its behalf, whether on elective or appointive basis,” he said. (NAN)

