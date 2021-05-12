Nasarawa APC reaffirms commitment to good governance

May 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Nasarawa State, has reaffirmed its commitment to good governance and continuous of democratic dividends to the people.

Dr John Mamman, the state APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, stated this on Wednesday in Lafia, when a scribe of the party from Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, Mr Abraham Nare paid him a visit.

Mamman, represented by the party’s state Caretaker Secretary, Mr Aliyu Bello, said the APC-led administration under Gov. Abdullahi , was committed to the development of the state.

“APC believes in loyal members who are to project its cause, and I to assure you of our support at all times,” he said.

The party’s caretaker chairman commended political office holders from Karu LGA, for effectively promoting the party’s cause in the area.

“Karu is cosmopolitan in nature, but we are optimistic of winning in the area during the 2023 Elections,” he said.

Nare in his remarks, said that he visited the party’s secretariat to show his commitment and loyalty to the party.

The Estate Developer who is based in , said that he defected to the APC after losing the State of Assembly election in 2019, under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“I to contribute quota to the development of the party and the state in .

“I to also inform the party of readiness to execute any task on its behalf, whether on elective or appointive basis,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,