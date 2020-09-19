Nasarawa APC pass Vote of Confidence on Sule

Share the news













The Nasarawa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of confidence on the administration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

Mr Philip Sheckwo, Chairman of the party in the state stated this at a news conference held in Lafia on Saturday.

Sheckwo said the decision was taken at an expanded party exco meeting held in Lafia on Friday, Sept. 18.

“The meeting unanimously passed a vote of confidence on his Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule,’’ he said.

The state chairman added that the party at the meeting also lauded the leadership of the Governor for involving the party in his administration.

He said the party also expressed satisfaction with the tremendous strides the administration had achieved so far.

“In less than two years, he has made a lot of impact on the administration of the state. On the overall development of the state, he has also made a lot of impact.

“He has made a lot of impact in all sectors. We express our gratitude and encourage him to continue in that direction,’’ he said.

Sheckwo said the achievements and healthy relationship with the party convinced party members in the state to pass a vote of confidence on the admi9nistration.

He also explained that the party discussed vital issues that touched on the progress of the party in the state and also made an appraisal of the gains of the party so far.

“The meeting, in line with the constitution of the party, encouraged stakeholders at the state and local government levels to shun any individual interest that may seem to override that of the unity of the party.

“Stakeholders are encouraged to synergize with the party at various levels both at the ward, local government and state levels, in order to witness more progress for the party in the state,’’ he said.

According to Sheckwo, party stalwarts also acknowledged with gratitude the cordial relationship between Gov. Abdullahi Sule and his predecessor, Sen. Umaru Al-Makura, who currently represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District at the Senate.

He added that Gov. Abdullahi Sule, all State Executive Committee members, local government chairmen and their secretaries, were in attendance at the meeting. (NAN)

