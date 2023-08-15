NASA records July 2023 as hottest month since 1880

July was hotter than any other month in the global temperature record, which dated back to 1880, NASA said on Monday.

Overall, July was 0.24 degrees Celsius warmer than any other July in NASA’s records, according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS).July 2023 was 1.18 degrees Celsius warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980, NASA said.“NASA data confirms what billions around the world literally felt: temperatures in July 2023 made it the hottest month on record,’’ NASA administrator Bill Nelson said.“The science is clear. We must act now to protect our communities and planet; it’s the only one we have.’’Parts of South America, North Africa, North America, and the Antarctic Peninsula were especially hot, experiencing temperatures increased around 4 degrees Celsius above average, NASA said.According to NASA data, the five hottest Julys since 1880 had all happened in the past five years.GISS Director, Gavin Schmidt said warming around earth was primarily driven by human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.He said: “And that rise in average temperatures is fueling dangerous extreme heat that people are experiencing here at home and worldwide.’’High sea surface temperatures contributed to July’s record warmth with NASA’s analysis showing especially warm ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific.It said evidence of the weather phenomenon known as El Niño that began developing in May.Phenomena such as El Niño or La Niña, which warm or cool the tropical Pacific Ocean, can contribute a small amount of year-to-year variability in global temperatures.NASA expects to see the biggest impacts of El Niño in February, March and April 2024. (dpa/NAN)

