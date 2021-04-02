NARD strike Day 2: FMC Jalingo, State Specialist Hospital offer skeletal services — NAN checks 

The Federal Medical Center (FMC) and the State Specialist hospital all in Jalingo, are offering skeletal services following the action embarked upon Association of Resident Doctors (ARD)  in the country.


Checks News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the State Specialist hospital revealed that only emergency were being attended to by Consultants.


Dr Gabriel Ahmed, the of ARD in the state  told NAN that they were complying with the action as directed body.


At the FMC Jalingo only Consultants and senior doctors from CONMESS 6 and above, were seen attending to patients.


Mrs Eunice Ande, a  patient, told NAN  that she was considering leaving the hospital because only nurses were mostly attending to her.


Dr Divine Njadze, the of ARD, FMC branch, also told NAN in an interview that the branch was totally  complying with the .


“Only those on CONMESS 6 and above, as well as  medical Consultants and  Chief Medical Officers are offering skeletal services at the moment.


“For us on CONMESS 5 and below, we are complying with the strike our demands are met and when the body directs us otherwise,” he said (NAN)

