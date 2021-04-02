The Federal Medical Center (FMC) and the State Specialist hospital all in Jalingo, are offering skeletal services following the strike action embarked upon by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the country.



Checks by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the State Specialist hospital revealed that only emergency cases were being attended to by Consultants.



Dr Gabriel Ahmed, the President of ARD in the state told NAN that they were complying fully with the strike action as directed by the national body.



At the FMC Jalingo only Consultants and other senior doctors from CONMESS 6 and above, were seen attending to patients.



Mrs Eunice Ande, a patient, told NAN that she was considering leaving the hospital because only nurses were mostly attending to her.



Dr Divine Njadze, the President of ARD, FMC branch, also told NAN in an interview that the branch was totally complying with the strike.



“Only those on CONMESS 6 and above, as well as medical Consultants and Chief Medical Officers are offering skeletal services at the moment.



“For us on CONMESS 5 and below, we are complying with the strike until our demands are met and when the national body directs us otherwise,” he said (NAN)

