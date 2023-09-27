NARD offers free surgical intervention, items to Kwara residents

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Wednesday offered free surgical interventions to 14 patients and donated items including cash to indigent patients at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the intervention and humanitarian gesture are part of the activities for the NARD 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) tagged: “The Emirate Experience.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the surgical intervention, Dr Emeka Orji, the National President of NARD, stated that the association is known for yearly free medical outreach and intervention for the indigent across every state of the country.

He explained that the purpose of the outreach is to reach out to indigent who are in need of medical intervention or have health challenges.

He also explained that this is part of the social responsibilities of the association in giving back to the society.

Orji said that NARD should not be known for strike actions actions alone, adding that they have always been at the forefront of identifying with the indigent by reaching out to them through free medical outreaches and intervention.

He said some admitted patients in UITH also received cash donations to enable them cater for their needs.

Also speaking, Dr Remi Solagbade, of the Department of Surgery, UITH and coordinator of the outreach explained that the 14 beneficiaries had various surgical conditions.

He added that some of the conditions include hernia, glaucoma and other surgical needs, adding that some in-patients at the Emergency and Accident Unit were also given cash to assist them in their recovery stages.

In his reaction, Prof Bilyaminu Asayomi, the Acting Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of UITH, commended the association for the laudable and humanitarian gesture.

He noted that what the doctors were doing was fantastic in reaching out to indigent members of the society and treating them for free.

Responding, Mr Joshua Durojaiye, a beneficiary of the outreach lauded the doctors for the life saving intervention.

“These doctors attended to us very well, there was no hassle. And I appeal to them to continue and widen the scope of this kind of humanitarian programmes they are doing,” he said.

NAN also report that highlights of the event include visitation and donation of foodstuffs and medical consumables to School for the Special Needs in Ilorin. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

