NARD laud Gov Mbah for recruiting 100 doctors, others

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Enugu State has commended Gov. Peter Mbah for employing 100 resident doctors, consultants, and other support staff to address manpower shortage in the state’s health sector.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Ofonere Chukwunonso and Dr Nnamani Ikemefuna, who are the President and General-Secretary of the Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) ESUT Teaching Hospital on Sunday.

The doctors commended Gov. Mbah-led administration for advancement of her members from senior registrars to consultants and recruitment of over 100 new resident doctors, consultants and other support staff for quality healthcare delivery.

NARD appreciated the administration for upgrading security and surveillance architecture in and around the state teaching hospital and support of accreditation for several departments to promote training of resident doctors and medical students.

“Gov. Mbah recently delivered new ambulances and upgrade of the accident and emergency complex to better align with international best practices, implementation of a policy system to reward productivity among hospital staff and payment of improved hazard allowance,.

“The government recently approved the renovation of all the toilets and bathrooms in the wards of the hospital to ensure safety and comfort of patients and staff.

“We have witnessed the unveiling of construction of hundreds of model type-II primary health facilities in each of the 260 political wards in the state,” the dorctors said.

The doctors also commended the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the state teaching hospital, Prof Ngwu Bethrand, for imbibing the governance philosophy of Mbah and positively turning around the hospital within a very short period of time.

“The CMD is commended for his commitment to ensuring that all departments in the hospital obtain full accreditation, as well as his undertaking massive infrastructural upgrade projects aimed at repositioning the teaching hospital as one of the top 10 tertiary health centers in Nigeria.

The doctors tasked the state government on accelerating the process of payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to Resident Doctors in the state teaching hospital, as is obtainable in several other states.

They also tasked the government on urgent upward review of the salaries of medical doctors in the state, to reduce the suffering occasioned by the worsening economic down turn, and lower the rate of brain drain of medical doctors.

The doctors said the brain drain of medical doctors is currently alarming with attendant negative effects on the health indices for the state.

“We are also requesting for employment of more house officers, in line with the recent upgrade of quota by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

“We constitute a major and critical workforce in any teaching hospital and their welfare and well being should to be prioritized by the hospital management and the state government.

”We are ready and poised to ensure industrial harmony and smooth running of the state teaching hospital,” NARD said.

The doctors pleged to assist the government in making Enugu state a centre for Excellence in Healthcare and a prime destination for local and international medical tourism. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike

