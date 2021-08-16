NARC firms up partnership with King’s College, London

The management of NARC and the King’s College London’s team in a group photograph, shortly after signing of the MoU.

In a bid to achieve its mandate and become a global institution, the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) has firmed up its partnership with King’s College, London. This followed the signing and exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both institutions, at Hall C, TY Buratai Building, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja on Wednesday, 11 August 2021.



According to the King’s College team leader, Professor Balogun Alao, the team was at the Centre to further collaborate and formalise an earlier agreement between Kings College London and NARC.

He also stated that the MoU would provide interested qualified persons an opportunity to study at the prestigious King’s College London, through the excellent facilities at Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.



The anticipated areas of collaboration between the NARC and the College, are on Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Advanced Training Programmes, Research and Leadership Development Programmes, among other collaborations.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director-General (DG), NARC, Major General Garba Ayodeji Wahab (Rtd), thanked the team for solidifying the long term relationship that existed between the NARC and King’s College London through the MoU. He further stated that the NARC has been living up to expectations as one of the foremost research institutions in the country that has collaboration with other reputable institutions across the globe. He assured that the NARC would do its best towards actualising the collaboration.

The DG NARC thanked the team for the visit and urged them to do their best towards actualizing the collaboration.

Present at the event were the Executive Director Consult, Major General JGK Myam, Senior Research Fellows, Management Staff of the Centre and Consultants.



It is worthy of note that prior to this, the Nigerian Army Resource Centre has had successful collaborations with reputable institutions both internationally and locally such as the Harvard Kennedy Leadership School, USA – that focuses its training on leadership and entrepreneurship skills- and the United Services Institute India, (USI) that focuses on research and methodology amongst other global institutes too numerous to mention.



The NARC also has collaborations with local institutions such as the University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, University of Abuja which focus on academic and exchange of programmes and Laclic Services Limited that is aimed at enhancing language proficiency amongst personnel of the Nigerian Army.

