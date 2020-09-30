NAPTIP’s new Kano Commander calls for collaborative efforts to fight human trafficking

Share the news













Mr Desmond Garba, the newly-appointed Zonal Commander for the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Wednesday called for the collaboration of all stakeholders to fight human trafficking.

NAN reports that the new Commander replaced Mr Shehu Umar, who retired from the agency on Sept.17, after 35 years of service.

The Commander made the call at the handing over ceremony held at the NAPTIP Zonal Command, Kano.

Garba commended the Director General NAPTIP, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, for finding him worthy to appoint him as the new Commander in Kano.

“The Kano Zonal Command comprises of five states which include: Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi and Kaduna.’’

He noted that the Kano Zone is seen as a very critical command in fighting the menance of human trafficking.

“We have the five P’s of the intervention strategy which include: Policy, Prosecution, Prevention, Protection and Partnership.

“I am in Kano to ensure that the agency keys into fighting the menance of human trafficking.’’

Mr Shehu Umar, in his good will message, thanked the Almighty Allah for giving him the strength and opportunity to finish his service.

Umar commended the NAPTIP Director-General, Mrs Okah-Donli, for organising the handing over ceremony and wishing the new Zonal Commander success.

He urged every member of staff to give the new Commander every cooperation to work as one big family and foster the spirit of oneness.

Umar also called on the media, civil society organisations, the security agencies and members of the community to assist the agency in winning the fight against human trafficking, as NAPTIP alone cannot win the fight.(NAN)

Related