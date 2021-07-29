NAPTIP vows to stamp out human trafficking in Nigeria

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has promised that the agency will do everything within its power to kick trafficking out of the country.

The Director-General, Sen. Basheer Mohammed, made the pledge in Abuja on Thursday after a roadwork to commemorate the 2021 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, annually marked on July 30.Mohammed, represented by Mr Hassan Tahir, the NAPTIP Director of Legal and Prosecution, said it would no longer be business as usual for human traffickers in Nigeria.

He said “let us bear it in mind that if criminal elements can come together and form a trafficking ring, then we are more than able to form a stronger and lawful synergy to end the menace in Nigeria.“

The significance of this roadwork is to create the desired attention on the plight of victims of human trafficking in the country as a way of ensuring that their voices lead the way.“Note that it is when voices of victims of human trafficking count that they are relieved of their traumatic experience.“I enjoin us all to have at the back of our minds that victims of human trafficking are not criminals, but innocent people indeed; as such, let us have a place for them in our minds and amplify their voices.”Mohammed thanked all the progressive partners against human trafficking at the roadwork and urged them to continue with the good job of campaign to drive the scourge out of the country.Mr Rafael Rios, the Team Leader, International Ibero-America Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP),



said the foundation was part of the awareness programme to support government campaign against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (TIP/SOM).Rios, represented by Mr Segun Sanwo, the Officer in Charge of FIIAPP project, Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM), said the support to NAPTIP was to make the event a memorable one.“FIIAPP is a Spanish Government foundation implementing ATIPSOM project being funded by European Union. We are encouraging NAPTIP to continue with the good work to reduce the rate of TIP/SOM,” he explained.Also, Mr Abdulganiyu Abubakar, the President, Network of Civil Society Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), acknowledged the roadwork as the longest ever.Abubakar, who was represented by Mrs Imaobong-Ladipo Sanusi, North Central Coordinator of NACTAL, stated that the walk was significant and showed that NAPTIP was now working the talk against trafficking.In her contribution, Mrs Carol Shalom, NACTAL FCT Coordinator, urged government to create an enabling environment for job creation for youths to discourage TIP/SOM.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the roadwork which kicked off from Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja, through Festival, Force Headquarters and Secretariat, ended at the Millennium Park, Abuja. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...