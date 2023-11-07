NAPTIP trains Principals, Counselors to combat violence, trafficking in persons

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). has commenced a two-day training for 50 public schools principals and counsellors in the FCT on combating violence against children and trafficking in persons.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi said while declaring the training open on Monday in Abuja, that it was necessary to protect children from any form of abuse.

“Due to the strategic role you play, we felt it is important for us to assist you in building your capacity, because due to your positions, you nurture young minds and shape skills.

“We know that violent against persons happens in schools and outside of school. It can be perpetrated by people in schools and people in homes.

”So, it is your responsibility to understand what these issues are and recognise the red flag, and you can only do that if you educate yourselves,” Waziri-Azi stressed.

“It is not just your responsibility as educators, it is your moral obligation to take care of the children under your purview. It is not your responsibility to judge anyone, but to believe them as you want someone to believe your own child when he or she reports,” she added.

She explained that NAPTIP have shelters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 13 other states, thus, it is operating about 14 shelters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was supported by Ford Foundation and FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB).

It was a follow up to a similar training conducted in 2022 for principals, counselors, teachers and representatives of different communities.

Speaking, Dr Safiya Tamanuwa, Deputy Director, Placement and Gender Unit, JSS Department of the FCT UBEB called on the trainees to capitalize on the opportunity to learn and impact positively on the lives of the young ones in their schools and communities.

She appreciated NAPTIP and Ford Foundation for providing schools in the FCT the opportunity to contribute to the fight against human trafficking and violence against persons.

Also speaking, the Director Training and Manpower Development of NAPTIP, Mr Arinze Orakwe said the agency share similar responsibilities with the school administrators.

“As educators and leaders, it is our responsibility to ensure the wellbeing and safety of the children in our midst.

“This training aims to equip us with knowledge, tools and strategies needed to identify, address and prevent the twin scourge among your students,” Orakwe said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

