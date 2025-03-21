NAPTIP strengthen ties with local communities to combat child labor, trafficking 

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has pledged to strengthen collaboration with Madobi and Kwankwaso communities in the state,

By Ramatu Garba





The commitment was made when a delegation from the communities paid a courtesy visit to the Kano Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr Abdullahi Babale, on Friday in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation comprised traditional rulers, religious leaders, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Civil Society Organisations, Nigeria Hunters and Forestry Security Service and the Elders’ Forum among others from the communities.

The NAPTIP Kano Zonal Commander, Babale, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the two communities, particularly in combating human trafficking, child domestic labor, sexual exploitation, and violence against persons.

He emphasised that effective community engagement remained a crucial pillar in NAPTIP’s strategy to protect vulnerable individuals and uphold human rights.

Speaking on behalf of the District Heads of Madobi and Kwankwaso, the leader of the delegation, Ado Abdulmumin, commended the zonal commander for fostering a harmonious partnership aimed at addressing critical social challenges.

NAN reports that the Zonal Commander presented Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials to the delegation, to enhance awareness, advocacy efforts, and cooperation.(NAN)