NAPTIP seeks Nasarawa Assembly’s collaboration to tackle human trafficking

March 22, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons ( NAPTIP) has solicited the support of the  State House of Assembly  in tackling human trafficking in the state.


Hajiya Saadatu Galadima, NAPTIP  Commander in the state made the call on Monday during a courtesy to the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr  Mohammed Adamu-Omadefu in Lafia.


She said the agency was established in 2003 to tackle human trafficking  in the country.


” We are here to solicit for support to enable the agency to achieve its of tackling human trafficking and other human related crimes in the country and the state in particular.


” We are also here to seek for partnership as collectively we will fight human crime in the state and the country at large.


“We want to continue with this campaign down to the grassroots in the interest of development of the state and the country at large,” she said.


The commander lauded  Gov. Abdullahi Sule, for supporting the activities of the agency and called  for its sustenance.


Responding, Adamu-Omadefu (APC- Keana), thanked the agency’ boss for the and assure of the Assembly’ support to enable  NAPTIP succeed under her leadership as the pioneer head of the agency in the state.


” I want to assure you that we will do our best agency to tackle human trafficking in the state.


“Recently, Assembly passed into law a Bill which prohibits all forms of violence against persons, provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims,” he said.
(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,