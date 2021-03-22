The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons ( NAPTIP) has solicited the support of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly in tackling human trafficking in the state.



Hajiya Saadatu Galadima, NAPTIP Commander in the state made the call on Monday during a courtesy visit to the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Mohammed Adamu-Omadefu in Lafia.



She said the agency was established in 2003 to tackle human trafficking in the country.



” We are here to solicit for your support to enable the agency to achieve its mandate of tackling human trafficking and other human related crimes in the country and the state in particular.



” We are also here to seek for your partnership as collectively we will fight human crime in the state and the country at large.



“We want to continue with this campaign down to the grassroots in the interest of development of the state and the country at large,” she said.



The commander lauded Gov. Abdullahi Sule, for supporting the activities of the agency and called for its sustenance.



Responding, Adamu-Omadefu (APC- Keana), thanked the agency’s boss for the visit and assure of the Assembly’s support to enable NAPTIP succeed under her leadership as the pioneer head of the agency in the state.



” I want to assure you that we will do our best to support your agency to tackle human trafficking in the state.



“Recently, Nasarawa Assembly passed into law a Bill which prohibits all forms of violence against persons, provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims,” he said.

(NAN)

