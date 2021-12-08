NAPTIP seeks media partnership in exposing perpetrators of human trafficking

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Wednesday sought partnership of the mass media in exposing perpetrators of human trafficking.

NAPTIP’s Director-General, Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, made the appeal in Keffi, at the start of a three-day training organised for newsmen and public relations officers.

Waziri-Azi noted that the media could play important roles in exposing activities of human traffickers.

The Director-General was represented by Mr Arinze Orakwe, the Director of Training and Manpower Development.

According to her, human trafficking reportage is an issue that needs the input of journalists, so the media must join the efforts to end the menace.

“We appreciate journalists; they occupy important position in the heart of NAPTIP, especially in projecting the work of the organisation.

Mr Rafael-Rios Molina, team leader, Action against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (A-TIPSOM) in Nigeria, said that trafficking in persons could only be prevented through regular sensitisation.

A-TIPSOM is a project being implemented by the Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policy, funded by the European Union.

Molina urged the media, including public relations practitioners to brainstorm on how best to curb the menace of trafficking in persons.

Molina was represented by Mr Olusegun-Joseph Sanwo, the Senior Project Officer for A-TIPSOM.

Mr Ajibola Abayomi, President, Journalists International Forum for Migration, called on journalists to come to the rescue of human trafficking victims through their reportage.

Abayomi also called on NAPTIP to set up offices in the 774 local government areas in the effort to tackle human trafficking.

Mr Amos Okpu, Assistant Comptroller, Immigration, and Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) also spoke at the occasion,

Okpu appealed to journalists to use the training to bridge the gap between reporters and news sources.

He called on journalists to join the fight against irregular migration and trafficking. (NAN)

