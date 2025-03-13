NAPTIP seeks collaboration with NYSC to combat human trafficking

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has called for collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps

By Segun Giwa

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has called for collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to address the dangers of human trafficking.

Mr Waheed Taiwo, the Ondo State Commander of NAPTIP, made the appeal during a visit to the NYSC Ondo State Secretariat in Akure on Thursday.

Taiwo emphasised the importance of sensitising graduate youths to the risks associated with trafficking and proposed working with the NYSC to provide a platform during orientation courses to educate corps members.

He suggested that corps members could further spread awareness about NAPTIP’s objectives through advocacy visits to various places.

Taiwo assured that the collaboration would be effective and beneficial for both organisations, highlighting that the NYSC was highly respected across Nigeria.

He explained that NAPTIP’s core mission was to adopt measures to protect individuals and eradicate trafficking and related offenses.

He also mentioned the agency’s 5Ps framework: Policy, Prevention, Protection, Prosecution, and Partnership, to tackle human trafficking.

In response, the Ondo State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Kuburat Bakare, expressed gratitude for the visit and affirmed that NYSC would continue partnering with organisations that aligned with its objectives.

She highlighted that the NYSC was an important platform for shaping graduate youths into responsible leaders.

Bakare assured Taiwo of their support and urged him to facilitate the process of partnership with the NYSC Directorate Headquarters to combat trafficking.(NAN)