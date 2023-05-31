NAPTIP sacks Deputy Director, 4 officers for alleged misconduct

By Aderogba George

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has dismissed five of its personnel, including a Deputy Director, for alleged misconduct.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Vincent Adekoye, a Press Officer of the agency on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adekoye said the misconduct offence ranged from from corruption; demanding and receiving bribes from suspects and relatives and leaking confidential information to suspects.

Others are alleged violation of oath of secrecy; stealing and alteration of official records and absent from duty without Official leave.

He said that these offence are all contrary to provisions of the Public Service Rules and other extant laws and regulations.

He said that two other officers were demoted by two ranks for soliciting for bribe from a suspect of human trafficking, while one officer was demoted by one rank for negligence of duty.

He said that the disciplinary actions followed the approval of the Governing Board of the agency at its meeting of May 25.

Adekoye said that at the meeting, the board considered and ratified the decision of the agency’s Senior Staff Committee (SSC) which earlier sat on the disciplinary matters in accordance with the Public Service Rules and other extant laws and regulations. (NAN)