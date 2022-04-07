NAPTIP reunites victim of human trafficking with mother in Kano

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), Kano Command, has reunited 12-year-old Isma’il Sabo with his biological mother, Mrs Maryam Muhammed, a year after he was declared missing.

The Zonal Commander of the Agency, Mr Abdullahi Babale, formally handed over Ismai’l to his mother on Thursday.

He explained that the victim was rescued and referred to the agency by the Department of State Security Service, Kano Command, to be reunited with his family.

According to Babale, Ismai’l spent one month with the agency in their shelter undergoing medical and social counselling.

“With his improved condition and good state of mind, we traced his mother and handed him over to her.”

The victim’s mother, Mrs Maryam Muhammed, commended the efforts of the various agencies that rescued her son.

She admitted that parents had a role to play in ensuring the safety of their children from people who usually deceive them.

Although, she failed to narrate the ordeal behind her son’s victimisation, Maryam called on parents to always be on the guard.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman, Kano State Implementation Committee on Missing Children, Mr Surajo Nasir, witnessed the reunion. (NAN)

