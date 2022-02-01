NAPTIP rescues 61 victims of human trafficking in Katsina

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), has rescued 61 victims of human trafficking in Kongolom International border Post, Maiadua in Katsina state.

The Zonal Commander of NAPTIP in Kano, Mr Abdullahi Babale, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Tuesday.

He said that the rescue operation was conducted by Officers and men of the Joint Border Task Force (JBTF), in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service in Katsina.“

The victims were rescued by the Nigeriene Police in Niger Republic, on their way to Libya.”

The victims are made up of 29 males and 32 females, aged between 19 and 50.”These victims hail from Edo, Imo, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ondo and Lagos state.”

Others are Cross Rivers, Delta, Kano, Kwara, Benue, Akwa ibom, Ebonyi, Kogi and Gombe state,” he said.Babale noted that the victims are currently undergoing counselling session in a shelter, while investigation has been launched. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

