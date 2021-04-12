The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it rescued 54 victims in Kano State form January to to date.

Mr Abdullahi Babale, the Commander in charge of NAPTIP in the the North-West zone, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.

Babale said the victims comprised 11 males and 43 females between the ages of six and 25.



He further said that the agency received 48 cases and arrested 53 suspects in connection with human trafficking and sexual abuse during the period under review.

“The cases involved 19 external and internal human trafficking and eight child abuse.

“Others are five child labour cases, six sexual abuse, four gender-based violence and six other related cases,” he said.

He said that the agency’s Joint Board Task Force gathered intelligence on the movement of the victims and suspects.



The NAPTIP boss said that some of the victims were rescued at land borders, while their sponsors tried to flee with them out of the country for supposed greener pasture.

“On receiving information, the agency conducted operations which led to the arrest of the suspects and rescue of the victims.

Babale said the command had so far secured seven convictions, with 16 cases still pending in court.



He further said that the command’s Public Enlightenment Department carried out sensitisation programmes on trafficking and child molestation.

“We will continue to ensure the command keys into fighting the human trafficking menace,” he said.

He cautioned the nation’s youths against embarking on oversea’s journeys without specific and genuine reasons. (NAN)

