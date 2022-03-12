NAPTIP rescues 35 victims of human trafficking in Kano

By Aisha Ahmed

Kano, March11, 20The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), has rescued 35 victims of alleged human trafficking in Niger Republic.



The Zonal Coordinator of the Agency in Kano, Mr Abdullahi Babale, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN} in Kano on Friday.



Babele said that the rescued victims were handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service and transferred to NAPTIP at Kongolam International Border Post, Maiadua in Katsina State.



He said, “the victims comprised six males and 29 females, aged between five and 42 years respectively.”



He said the victims were allegedly transported and recruited from Ondo, Lagos, Enugu, Anambra, Oyo, Imo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Osun, Kogi and Abia states.



“The victims were on their way to Europe through the Nigerian border,” adding that the agency had commenced investigation into the matter. (NAN)

