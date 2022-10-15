NAPTIP rescues 29 victims of trafficking in Kebb

By Muhammad Lawal

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued 29 victims of trafficking in Kebbi State.

The Zonal Commander in-charge of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States, Malam Misba’u Iya-Kaura, confirmed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

He said the agency in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and NATAL rescued 21 victims at Kangiwa axis on their way to Senegal, while the remaining eight were rescued in different parts of the state.

The zonal commander said that the victims, who were coming from Ondo, Kano, Kaduna and Zamfara States, were mostly between 18 and 24 years old.Iya-Kaura solicited the support, assistance and cooperation of the general public towards tackling the activities of traffickers across the country. (NAN)

