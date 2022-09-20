NAPTIP rescues 19 suspected survivors of human trafficking in Kano

Aisha Ahmed

No fewer than 19 survivors of human trafficking have been rescued by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), Kano zonal command.

Mr Abdullahi Babale, Zonal Commander of the agency, made this known in Kano while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.Babale said that the survivors were those rescued in the state between Sept. 13 and 18, by the Joint Border Task Force, adding that the suspected trafficker was also arrested during the joint operation.

He disclosed that the survivors were recruited from Abia, Kaduna, Lagos, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Enugu and Kogi states.

According to Babale, the suspect is an indigene of Kano and was taking the victims to Libya, for commercial sex and labour exploitation, while the survivors were between the ages of 18 to 32 years.

The zonal commander also disclosed that 18 of the survivors were females while one was a male. (NAN)

