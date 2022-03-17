NAPTIP rescues 17,443 trafficked persons

By Deborah Coker

The National Agency for the Prohibition in Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has rescued no fewer than 17,443 survivors of human trafficking since its inception in 2003.

The Zonal Commander, Benin Zonal Command comprising Edo, Delta and Bayelsa, Mr Nduka Nwanwenne, disclosed this on Thursday at a sensitisation programme in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

Nwannwenne also said that the agency had secured no fewer than 502 convictions since it came into existence.

He said that the sensitisation programme was to seek the collaboration of traditional institutions in combating the menace of human trafficking.

The zonal commander said that the sensitisation programme would be carried out in two other communities in the state.

He said the programme was organised in collaboration with the lawmaker representing Bekwara/Ogbudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency in Cross River, Mr Legor Idagbo.

He told the people that the traffickers always came under the guise of helping their victims seek better opportunities abroad.

Nwanwenne said that the victims, mostly transported abroad through illegal and dangerous means, were often left traumatised.

“Some others even die before they get to their destination,” he added.

He lamented that some parents even forced their children to embark on such journies not knowing the inherent danger involved.

“The reason for this advocacy is to create awareness of the danger of illegal migration and human trafficking because most victims have come to say they never knew before embarking on the journey.

“They come to the victims with the notion that Europe or their destination is where you pick money on the streets only to end up using them as slaves, prostitutes or drug peddlers.

“It will interest you to know that the victims do not benefit from this menace as much as the traffickers.

“This is why we have come to you, our traditional rulers and parents, to let you know that we must all come together to stop this menace.

“Let’s spread the news against human trafficking in our communities,” he said.

The zonal commander further disclosed that 20 states including Edo have set up task forces against human trafficking and illegal migration, and urged the remaining states to do so.

Responding on behalf of the chiefs, the Aigbedion of Benin Kingdom, Chief Godspower Irorere, said that the advocacy was an eye opener to most of them.

He urged the agency to carry ou the programme in more communities across the state. (NAN)

