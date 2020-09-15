NAPTIP rescues 135 victims, arrests 86 suspected human traffickers in Kano State

Share the news













The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), says it has rescued 135 victims and arrested 86 suspected human traffickers in Kano State from January till date.

Mr Shehu Umar, the Commander in charge of NAPTIP in Kano Zone, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that the rescued 135 victims comprised 23 male and 112 female.

Umar explained that the command received 86 cases which involved 22 external and internal human trafficking, 28 child abuse cases, five child labour cases, four sexual abuse cases and six rape cases.

The zonal commander also said 21 of the cases were transfered to other relevant security agencies.

He further explained that of the 86 suspects arrested, 44 were female and 42 male..

“On receiving information the agency conducted operations from Jan to Sept.11 which led to the arrest of the suspects and rescueing of the victims.

He said the command had nine pending cases in court, adding that 10 new ones would soon be filed.

The zonal commander cautioned Nigerians against embarking on oversea journeys recklessly in the name of searching for greener pasture. (NAN)