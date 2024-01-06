NAPTIP rescued 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina – Commander

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it rescued about 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina in 2023.

The NAPTIP Commander in the state, Mr Musa Aliyu revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Katsina.

According to him, within the year under review, the command in Katsina was also able to arrest and convict about four human traffickers.

He also revealed that they had received 25 cases of human trafficking, and also two cases of Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP).

“Within 2023, the command in Katsina rescued 470 victims of human trafficking, and reunited them with their respective families,” the NAPTIP commander said.

According to the commander, the command is expecting some rehabilitation items from the NAPTIP headquarters to enable them rehabilitate trafficked victims.

He also disclosed that NAPTIP in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration on Policy Development (ICMPD) had organised a series of sensitisation for border communities.

“We also carried out sensitisation programmes in conjunction with the Katsina government, for Religious and Traditional leaders, and also for youths in Mai’adua, Baure and Mashi Local Government Areas ,” he said.

Aliyu explained that the command through the ICMPD was able to conduct free medical treatment for over 80 victims of human trafficking in the state.

He pointed out that the medical outreach had become necessary to address issues of trauma and sexual exploitation of victims of human trafficking. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

