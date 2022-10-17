NAPTIP reiterates zero tolerance for sexual, gender-based violence

By Diana Omueza

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has reiterated zero tolerance for Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) both in local communities and the society at large.

NAPTIP Director-General Fatima Waziri represented by Mrs Bunmi Omole, an official of the agency said this on Monday in Abuja in a meeting.

The meeting with the theme: “Addressing Sexual and Gender-based Violence through the Youths,” was organised by the Abiodun Essiet Initiative for Girls with support from the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kwali Area c hapter.

Waziri said that NAPTIP was saddled with the responsibility of coordinating the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law and therefore had zero tolerance for any form of violence against persons.

“NAPTIP is in the fight against violence against persons both on the part of prevention through creating awareness and on prosecuting offenders.

“So we would continue to live up to our mandates by creating awareness on issues of rape and other gender-based abuses, as well as prosecute offenders,” she said.

Mrs Abiodun Essiet, the Executive Director of Abiodun Essiet Initiative for girls, who was represented by Ms Josephine Emeghoghena, said that organising such meeting had become pertinent owing to the raise in spate of SGBV at the grassroots.

“We are here to sensitise this women, girls, youths and traditional leaders to this raging pandemic of SGBV which is predominant within local communities.

“We want them to know that certain offenses such as rape shouldn’t be resolved in the confines of homes or religious environments alone, but should be brought to law because there are state laws against such acts.

“And when perpetrators and offenders of such dastardly acts are prosecuted and punished according to the provisions of the law, it would serve as a deterrent to others in the society,” she said.

Essiet, however, urged the appropriate authorities in charge of these cases to ensure quick responses and efficient follow-up on the cases to the latter by securing justice for victims and punishment for offenders.

Mr Agbo Daniel of the Non-Custodian Unit, Nigeria Correctional Service Kwali, advised members of the community to report cases of rape, domestic violence and other abuses to the appropriate authorities.

According to him, victims of any form of violence can walk into any correctional center located in the 774 local governments across the country to report.

“The Nigeria Correctional Service has been saddled with responsibility to play multiple roles based on the newly modified correctional service CapB 29 of 2019 Act by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A council legislator in Kwali, Mr Nuhu Daniel, lauded the organisation for the initiative to organise such enlightening programme for the benefits of women, youths and traditional rulers in Kwali area council.

He said that the council and its members were working towards partnering with the appropriate security agencies in domesticating some bye-laws and establishing departments within the local council to handle matters of abuses.(NAN)

